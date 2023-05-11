Nigerian act, Xpected releases two new singles

Amadikwa Chukwuebuka popularly known as Xpected is a fast-rising Nigerian Music producer, songwriter and recording artist from Imo State Nigeria.

Xpected, who’s journey into gospel music commenced as a result of his unique experience with God has taken no breaks in spreading the Gospel of God through his life-changing and motivational music.

Xpected, has released a song titled Ebube, and recently releases two singles with titles ‘’ Trust Him and Ikemba.

He will always tell his fans that his journey is just getting started.

Xpected has been in the Nigerian music industry for years but then as a circular artist before his encounter with God and through Gods revelation has taken a new direction to use his music and talents in spreading the Gospel.

His songs are all available in major music streaming platforms and stores.

His new single Ekemba is currently the talk and sound of everyone that loves good music within Nigeria and Outside Nigeria on a Global trend.