Nigeria must improve health infrastructure for aging population – CAN

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has expressed concern about the state of health infrastructure in Nigeria, particularly in rural areas, where a significant proportion of the population is aging.

Speaking during a Church service in honour of outgoing CAN General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Daramola, Archbishop Okoh described growing old as part of the grace of God that everyone should enjoy, and that people should look forward to becoming senior citizens so that they can enjoy the privileges therein.

“In many countries, when people get old, they do not worry too much about what they will eat, what they will put on themselves, how they will walk themselves because these have been taken care of.

“Our health infrastructure in Nigeria worries us a lot, the older you become, the more medical attention you require.

“People who have money could afford to travel abroad to get medical attention, but I can tell you that in the villages where we tend to have a more aged population, medical infrastructure is zero,” the CAN President said.

He also charged Barrister Daramola to find time to rest, stating that he is now a senior citizen and should take care of his health.

“You have served CAN well and we appreciate you. But now, it’s time to take care of yourself. Find time to rest at least for the next three months,” Archbishop Okoh said.

Also, speaking at the event, the Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, described Barr. Daramola as a good Christian.

In his response, Barr. Daramola expressed gratitude to CAN for the honour done to him.

“They said I have served CAN faithfully, but I never saw what I have done, and I am very humbled by what CAN has done for me. I was just doing my work, even the Federal Government noticed it, they have been eulogising me. I thank almighty God that in any position you are put in life, do it consciously.

“This is not the first time I am retiring; I retired from the federal government. I began my public service career in life as a clerical assistant and I had a vow with God that I will not leave service as a junior officer, and by the grace of God, I got to the peak of my career as Director of Investigation at the Public Complaints Commission before joining CAN,” he said.

The Church service was attended by several dignitaries including religious leaders, politicians, and members of the public.

The outgoing CAN General Secretary, Barr. Daramola, served as Assistant General Secretary, Interim General Secretary, and General Secretary before his retirement.

He is due for retirement on 31st May 2023 after spending 11 years at the apex arm of CAN.