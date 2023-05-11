Nigeria Maritime University matriculates 735 students, urges them to shun cultism

By Jimitota Onoyume

Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, Warri south west local government area, Delta state has matriculated 735 students into thirteen degree programmes with an appeal to them to shun acts of cultism and related social vices.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Emmanuel Adigio in his address at the ceremony also enjoined the students to be serious with their academic activities, stressing that they should meet 75 percent class attendance to be allowed into examination halls.

Professor Adigio also urged the matriculants to complete their registration exercise if they had not done so, adding that they should not hesitate to meet the school’s Registration officer in the Academic office, departmental heads and faculty deans for assistance.

He said the university will encourage students to participate actively in sports activities , adding that it will begin to be part of the Nigerian University Games, NUGA and West Africa University Games, WAUG.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Adigio said the school patterned after paramilitary traditions does not tolerate any form of unionization. ” The university sternly frowns at unionism in all its forms and therefore appeal to students to understand and respect our position “.

He also said students should use their social media accounts positively and promote the good of the institutions, adding that students were not allowed to publish anything on the university without the approval of the Vice Chancellor through the Registrar.

The Vice Chancellor Professor Adigio urged the students to take advantage of the school’s Information and communication technology, ICT centre, adding that the school has boats that ferry students from Warri to the school in Okerenkoko.

He also assured of measures in place to guarantee the safety of students.

” My dear students and parents, I will like to assure you all in unequivocal terms that we are determined to uphold, protect and ensure the peaceful stay of all students in the Nigeria Maritime University, NMU”.

Goodwill speeches were made by a member of council, Alhaji Salihu Bello for the Chairman of the council, and Mrs Linda Nwauchukwu of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board , JAMB. They charged the students to be serious with their academics.

The Registrar and Secretary of Council, Dr Alfred Mulade among other roles at the event gave the vote of thanks.