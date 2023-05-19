Nigeria kicks off plant-based revolution for healthier, climate-friendly diets

From left: Marybeth Ubanwa, Campaign & Communications Manager, ProVegNigeria; Bola Adeyanju, Programme Manager, ProVeg Nigeria; Hakeem Jimo, Country Director, ProVeg Nigeria, at the launch in Lagos.

By Nkiruka Nnorom

A new food awareness organisation, ProVeg Nigeria, has been launched in the country with the aim of promoting healthy and tasty food that is both climate and animal-friendly.

The company will be heralding its message right across the country to get more people excited about the many benefits of plant-based diets.

One of the main activities of the new ProVeg Nigeria team, according to the firm, would be to bring delicious plant-based food to the people in markets, streets, schools, and hospitals so they can find out first hand how tasty a plant-based diet really is.

“I’m truly thrilled about the opening of the ProVeg Nigeria office and the impact we will have in raising awareness about the need to transform the food system to help people transition to healthier, more climate-friendly diets,” Hakeem Jimo, the new Country Director for ProVeg Nigeria, said.

“The people who will benefit most from this transition are those in the Global South for whom land pressures from animal agriculture have forced them to leave their land. Our policy work will push for a national strategy that implements a better food system by encouraging food innovation, particularly in the plant-based egg, milk, and protein spaces,” Jimo added.

ProVeg Chef, Bola Adeyanju, who has worked as an inspiring Ambassador for Chefs for Change, will be on hand to demonstrate just how easy and delicious it is to incorporate plant-based proteins into traditional Nigerian cuisine.

“You can make all the typical Nigerian food like Suya, Asun, and even Nkwobi and soups like Egusi and Efo Riro and, of course, Nigeria’s popular Jollof Rice with fried meat all in a mouth-watering plant-based style.

“We will be cooking up these treats possibly in a market or university near you or tell us where we should come to, and then get a taste of how great plant-based life can be,” Bola said.

Prior to joining the ProVeg global network, the Nigerian team had been conducting outreach at schools, churches, and mosques, as well as getting plant-based options on menus of restaurants and Nigeria’s famous “bukkas” street food vendors.

“The impact we have in Lagos, and in Nigeria, can easily be extended across the continent, and to lovers of African cuisine worldwide,” said Marybeth Ubanwa, Campaign and Communications Manager for ProVeg Nigeria and plant-based crusader.

“Already this week, ProVeg Nigeria will be heading to the University of Nigeria Nsukka to speak about ‘Food Systems Transformation: Reimagining the Future of Protein Supply in Nigeria’. We are looking to work with students and influencers across the country,” Ubanwa said.

ProVeg Nigeria will be partnering with stands in universities and markets where people can experience plant-based food as part of the campaign to give out free 50,000 high-protein meat alternatives food samples.

ProVeg Nigeria is only the 11th country in the international network of ProVeg International. Other countries are China, the United States, Germany, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and others.

“We really welcome Nigeria to the ProVeg fold,” Sebastian Joy, President of ProVeg International, said. “ProVeg has an important role to play to ensure people have access to balanced plant-based diets to slow down and, hopefully, even reverse the current growth in meat consumption.

“We believe promoting plant-based foods as both tasty and healthy and raising awareness about the impact of animal-based foods on the climate and biodiversity will help encourage all citizens of the world to transition to more plant-based diets. Having the ProVeg Nigeria team on board to support this mission is a major step forward for us,” Joy added.

ProVeg Nigeria is part of ProVeg International, a global food awareness organisation which is campaigning to replace animal consumption with alternative protein by 50% by 2040.

ProVeg Nigeria will help to boost the plant-based ecosystem in the country by collaborating with businesses like VeggieVictory, Nigeria’s Vegan Food company, which was recently ranked in the global FoodTech 500 leading companies.