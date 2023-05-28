Nigeria is in safe hands as Falaki congratulates Tinubu on inauguration as President

By Adeola Badru

A Business Development Expert, Prince Olubusuyi Falaki, has congratulated the newly sworn-in President Bola Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on their inaugurations.

In a statement made available to Vanguard in Ibadan on Monday by his media spokesperson, Mr. Sola Fayemi, Falaki who is a seasoned entrepreneur and Business Development expert with vast experience in Commercial and investment banking, relationship management, credit administration and financial solutions, said that he is convinced that Nigeria would witness a greater level of development and prosperity in the next four years under the era of Renewed Hope mantra.

He described the inauguration of the President and the governors as a positive development and a clear demonstration of the collective wishes of Nigerians in yearning for a breath of fresh air in leadership across all levels.

The statement read: “Today is a significant day in the annals of history in this country where our President, Vice President and Governors are taking the oath of office, according to democratic tradition, to steer the affairs of our dear nation to the greater level of greatness in the next four years.”

“Having witnessed 23 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in our Country, we have every reason to jubilate and congratulate ourselves for being a key stakeholder in the sustenance of democracy in our Nation.”

“The excitement is visible in the faces of well-meaning Nigerians as our hopes are rekindled, and it is indeed our time as people united with a common purpose to step forward into the era of Renewed Hope in our National configuration.”

“I congratulate Nigerians for being part of today’s history and enjoin all citizens, irrespective of their political, religious, or ethnic differences or affiliations, to support and join hands with our President in fulfilling his dreams for a more secure, united, economically viable and prosperous Nation.”

“I join other well-meaning Nigerians and progressives across the world to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this historic milestone while wishing him good health, vigour and wisdom to pilot and execute his dreams of a more prosperous Nigeria,” the statement added.