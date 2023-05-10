Nigeria-Britain Association holds AGM, elects Oyetayo as President

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) President has elected Sola Oyetayo as its President for the year 2023/2024.

He was elected unopposed during the 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association held on Friday, April 20 2023, at the British Council, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In her report, the outgoing President of the Association, Abimbola Okoya, expressed her appreciation for the opportunity given to her to become a better version of herself. While thanking the patron, vice patrons, past presidents, committee chairmen, members, council members and partners for their support throughout her two-year tenure.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected President, Mr. Sola Oyetayo, expressed appreciation for the opportunity given to him to lead a prestigious association which he joined over 24 years ago, and stated his commitment to build on the legacy of the Big I.D.E.A – Inclusivity, Diversity, Empowerment and Agility, while fostering the friendship between nationals of both nations.

Speaking further, Oyetayo thanked the Patrons Advisory Council of the N-BA for their confidence in his candidacy while also appreciating the outgoing President, Abimbola Okoya, for her amazing accomplishment within the two years of her presidency.

“We will ensure that we strengthen our financial base. We will build a strong viral N-BA with a view to raising our profile beyond Britain and in the Commonwealth. We also want to ensure that we have project-driven departments,” he added.

Other elected executive officers of the N-BA who were equally unopposed for year 2023/2024 tenure include Vice President, Mrs. Lucy Pearson; Honorary Secretary, Mr. Tobi Asehinde; Assistant Honorary Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Olanbiwoninu; and Honorary Treasurer, Mr. Edward Abraham. The elected council members include Mr. Seyi Adegoke-Adeyemo, Mr. Kalada Apiafi, Mr. Adeleke Nadi, Mr. Remi Durojaiye, Mr. Piyush Nair, Mrs. Lolade Agiri-Johnson. Miss. Olamipo Adeola, Mr. Tope Smart, Capt. Alfred Oluwasegun Oniye. Also present were the immediate past president, Mr. Shola Tinubu; past president, Mr. Funmi Onabolu, who also served as the electoral officer; the council, staff of the N-BA secretariat and members of the N-BA.

The Nigeria-Britain Association is a promoter of relationships between Nigerians and Britons for common good. Its core values include true friendship, cultural diversity, integrity and care for the next generation.