Nigeria-born literature enthusiast calls on Africans to promote culture, history, identity

By Adeola Badru

A renowned Nigerian enthusiast of Literature, Becky Pring’ar Dakahap, has called on Africans to promote their cultural values and historical identities.

She called yesterday during a book launch titled: “Diversity N’ Complexity of the African Culture, History and Identity,” held at the Nigerian National Merit Award House, FCT Abuja.

Pring’ar Dakahap, an expert in English Literature and history, lamented what she described as “the total disregard for the history of the Africa people and hope for a better Africa society.”

She said her inspirations are crafting evocative and thought-provoking verses, imbued with a keen sense of observation and a deep appreciation for the beauty of language, adding that her growing up was surrounded by creativity and she was encouraged to explore her own artistic impulse from a young age.

“As a result, I began to write poetry at an early age, experimenting with different forms of style until I could find my own unique voice.”

“Through years of practising, studying and reading widely to refine my techniques, I drew inspiration from the changing seasons, the ebb and flow of the tides, and the myriad creatures that inhabit the earth.”

“But my work is not limited to the natural world alone. I am equally adept at exploring the complexities of the human experience, delving into the depths of emotion and the intricate workings of the human psyche.”

“My poems are reflections of the world around us, illuminating the beauty and pain of life in equal measure,” she said.

Pring’ar Dakahap, the author, stated that the book is a compendium of poems on Africa’s beautiful cultural diversity, embodying the vibrant and diverse culture of Africa, celebrating its unique and complex nature, delving into topics that touch on everything from ancestry, heritage, spirituality and beliefs, love, relationship, resilience and strength, as well as others.

In is remark at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. James Sule,

said, there is an inherent element in Nigeria that parents must lecture children about African culture.

“Nigeria is considered a collectivist society. Individuals pursuing success are committed to the wellbeing, pride and prosperity of the family or tribe.”

“We are therefore highly incentivised to avoid shame linked to failure or recklessness. Rather tellingly, even our national anthem includes a pledge to attain “great lofty heights” and a stern reminder that “the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain,” he stated.

Another speaker, Mr. Olayinka Michael said, the drive to be educationally and professionally successful may also be linked to Nigeria’s well-known optimism.

“When your culture is preternaturally positive despite often brutal political, health and social conditions, optimism drives and inspires you to expect success in almost any circumstance.”

The book was reviewed by Professor Victor Ukaogo, of the Department of History and International Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and assisted by Dr Ahidjo Embugushiki, of the Department of English Language at the University of Jos, Mr Tunde Aina of the Cabinet Affairs office and Mr Ako Abbah of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The event was graced by top governmental officials, Hon. Ayuba Birma, former Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters; officials of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies; Mr Olayinka Michael, Mr. Olaoluwaseyi Silvannus Kehinde Aiyeleso (OSKA), Ekiti State Holdings and other supports from private organisations.

The book launch was supported by the Plateau State Deputy Governor, Prof Sonni Tyoden and wife, Mrs Abigail Tyoden; wife of the deputy governor and other notable personalities.