Nigeria and quest for ideological re-orientation

Map-of-Nigeria

By Simeon Ndaji

IDEOLOGICAL reorientation connotes the changing of ideas, opinions and beliefs that form the basis for a social, economic or political system. The question, however, is whether Nigeria needs ideological reorientation? If the answer is yes, then it is clear that this might spark off different opinions, which is not unlikely in a heterogeneous society like Nigeria.

The irrational mind would say there’s nothing wrong with the ruling government. In fact, one politician said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is the best. But that cannot be the opinion of an honest Nigerian. Conversely, rational Nigerians would rather see the urgency to change the nation for the better where there will be justice, equity, fair play, great development, peace, unity, a meaningful lifestyle, abundant food, and a sense of belonging will hold sway, among others. These will ameliorate suffering and ugly situation in all its ramifications.

I belong to the school of thought that acknowledges that things are indeed bad in Nigeria, and craves a reorientation of an ideology that will pave the way for change and make life better and more enjoyable. For the majority, hardship is prevalent in Nigeria and is more endured than enjoyed. And that is not what living is all about. My dream, and what I perceive to be the dreams of many rational and right-minded Nigerians, is that ideological reorientation might make Nigeria a lot better.

However, the call for change has come a long way. Down memory lane, one of the issues raised in 1976 at the debate on the Draft Constitution undertaken by the Daily Times under the auspices of editors such as Dr. Abiola Ojo, Dr. Adele Jinadu, and Dr. Walter Ofonagoro – all of the University of Lagos, was that Nigeria has no ideology or has an ideological problem because things have not been in a proper perspective for too long. But Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe vehemently opposed this and defined the ideological commitment of Nigeria for the purpose of nation-building. He made reference to the University of Nigeria, and said that one of the objectives of the university, as reaffirmed, “is to develop and promote indigenous culture”. This harmonised with the views espoused by the then Head of the Military Government, Lt. Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo, that Nigerian universities can influence our society by identifying themselves with it and the need for reorientation.

I disagree with the views of those who advocate a new ideology for Nigeria. They claim that since Nigeria has no ideology, it’s necessary to fill this gap. In my view, this is not only an erroneous opinion but also a misconception arising from palpable ignorance of Nigeria as a nation that comprises homogeneous racial but heterogeneous linguistic and cultural groups. Therefore, Nigeria has an ideology with the quotation and connotation of this terminology. Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in My Thought, posited the opinion that a state must have objectives – political ends or social objectives; governmental institutions and a constitution. According to him, this is more or less the same set of ideas that can be described as normative objectives in our future constitution, which is a radical and enlightened innovation.

However, some dreams, in fact, good ones, never die until they come through. And that is what has been playing out in Nigeria since this year. The 1976 great debate on the draft constitution raised many issues as well as hope for a better Nigeria, but ideas espoused by ideologists and sages were not implemented in the long run. Consequently, no changes were anticipated. And after several decades, things have gone awful, necessitating various calls for change to a new nation – which, in the parlance of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was referred to as “New Nigeria” during his election campaigns.

Virtually in all his campaigns, his vigorous expressions and convictions centered on transformation and “New Nigeria”, and I believe he meant it. I am not sure any past presidential aspirants and former presidents ever came up with such unique ideas, rather they wer in the habit of deceitfully saying: “I assure you I’ll end poverty, create jobs and wipe out unemployment, improve the economy, the naira exchange rate will be higher than the dollar, improve agriculture to ensure surplus food, etc.” And as soon as they took the oath of office, poverty and hunger deepened, and everything would worsen. Sufferings will increase daily, and many people are dying.

A couple of years ago, I travelled to my village and witnessed many burials and obituaries within a couple of weeks, In that era, the popular saying was: “It’s more expensive to die…. And all Nigerians have no choice but to continue endless endurance and suffering to accommodate excuses for failing leadership.

As the ugly situations persist, and many old and young are dying frequently, Peter Obi convinced the populace that the narrative must drastically change in “New Nigeria” if given the opportunity to become the president of the country. The “New Nigeria” is a change in tandem with ideological reorientation, and I believe that is what Nigeria needs to get better and to progress.

Ndaji, a journalist, wrote from Lagos.