Nigeria Air and Buhari’s ministers of magic

Hadi Sirika

By Adekunle Adekoya

YOU may not agree with me, but I have taken the position, for quite some time, that some of Buhari’s ministers are magicians. By the way, the Merriam-Webster Online Dictionary says a magician is a person that is “skilled in using supernatural forces”. A synonym of magician is sorcerer, which the same dictionary defines as person “who performs tricks of illusion and sleight of hand”. We are also informed by the dictionary that sorcery is “the use of power gained from the assistance or control of evil spirits especially for divining”.

Before we stray too far from the issue in focus, which is Nigeria Air, it will be recalled that Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, told the whole world nearly two months ago that the proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air, will still take to the skies in the lifetime of this administration. Addressing participants at an Aviation Stakeholders Conference in Abuja on March 23, Sirika said:

“Operation of local and international flights will commence soon. Before the end of this administration, before May 29, we will fly,” Mr Sirika said.

“Negotiation meetings with the Ethiopian Airlines Group Consortium and the Federal Government of Nigeria is ongoing. Next step: Federal Executive Council approval of the Full Business Case.”

The minister emphasised that the benefits Nigeria stands to derive from the establishment of the national carrier include reduced capital flight from Nigeria, maximisation of the benefit of Bilateral Air Services Agreement, BASA; and Single African Air Transport Market, SAATM, and development of an aviation hub.

That was in March. Two days ago at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, Sirika, reaffirmed that the national carrier, Nigeria Air, will begin operations before the present administration winds down. He was speaking with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

His words: “Regarding Nigeria Air, yes, we are on course; and by the Grace of God, before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office, it will fly. We are on course; before May 29, Nigeria Air will fly,” he said.

Beyond saying “we’re on course, it will fly”, Sirika has not addressed other issues that need to be sorted out before this can happen. For instance, beyond the announcement that Ethiopian Airlines will take 49% equity in the proposed airline, no further word has been heard on its capitalisation. Similarly, nothing on its management, shareholding structure, offices, aircraft, and a thousand and one other thing necessary to get an airline airborne and running. Today, as you read this, it is May 19, 10 days to May 29 when Buhari and his government are expected to make way for the newly-elected government. I am waiting to see how Buhari and Sirika will get Nigeria Air airborne in 10 days. There is also the issue of court cases against the FG on the airline project.

It will be recalled that some local airlines in Nigeria sued the Federal Government, asking the court to stop the new national carrier as it would get unfair advantages over other airlines in the country. In November last year, a Federal High Court in Lagos issued an order of interim injunction restraining the Nigerian government from proceeding with the establishment of the national carrier. That order is yet to be vacated; it is an area where magic can be deployed in just 10 days. Short of sorcery, it is highly unlikely that Nigeria Air can fly before May 29.

Sirika may be following in the footsteps of Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the redoubtable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, who, in August 2020 told a bewildered nation that the Federal Government spent a whopping N523.3 million on school feeding programme during the coronavirus induced lock-down.

Ms Farouk said about 124,589 households benefited across the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states. If that is not magic, or plain sorcery, then I don’t know what it is. A lock-down was in place as a result of COVID-19; schools — primary, secondary, and tertiary — were shut down, even the private sector only ran skeletal operations. How did the minister and her officials determine and access the 124,589 households in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states?

Two years later in April 2022, the same ministry announced that it will spend N5.9 billion on training, tooling, and monthly stipends for Batch C N-Power Programme recipients in Kano State. Earlier, 177 youths had been trained in smart phones repairs and services in Kano State. N5.9 billion to train people on how to repair smart phones? As they say on the internet: “No be juju be that?”

Would that sum of money not go far in establishing a smart phone factory? These people can only do the things they do or say in Nigeria in a government whose leader neither asks questions nor supervises appointees. We still have to endure these for 10 more days sha!