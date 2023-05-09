Niger Delta youth leaders canvass support for Akpabio’s senate presidency

Akpabio

A coalition of youth leaders from the Niger Delta region under the auspices of the Niger Delta Youth Leaders Association (NDYLA) has unanimously endorsed a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and a former Minister of the Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio as best suited for the position of the Senate President in the 10th Assembly.

At a press conference held in Warri on Monday, the National President, Comrade Lucky Emononefe, and Festus Dumbari, the National Secretary alongside over 100 youth leaders from the region stated that it will be fair for other senators from other zones to cast their votes for Akpabio.

The group stated that other zones have held the position in the past and that the track record of Senator Akpabio stands him out as one of the best for the lofty position.

The statement reads in parts: “Upon a General Meeting of Executive and Members of the Niger Delta Youth Leaders’ Association, held on Monday, the 8th day of May 2023 at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Delta State, it was resolved inter alia that:



“The Position of the Senate President of Nigeria in the 10th Assembly should be micro-zoned to the South-South of Nigeria, other regions / geopolitical zones having enjoyed the privilege and position for the past nine(9) Assemblies;

“That the Niger Delta Youth Leaders’ Association endorse His Excellency; Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio as President of the Senate in the 10th Assembly and that, other Southern Senators and leaders should as a matter of appeal to their good consciences queue behind him.

“The reason for our resolve is not far-fetched.



From the inception of the First Assembly till date, South-South has not had a chance to be the Nigeria Senate President. Senate Presidents Since 1999; Evans Enwerem – South East; Chuba Okadigbo – South East; Pius,



Anyim – South East; Adolphus Wabara – South East; Ken Nnamani South East; Ken

Nnamani – South East; David Mark – North Central; Bukola Saraki – North Central; Ahmed

Lawan – North East.

“It is upon the above and for the sake of fairness, equity, and justice, that we are throwing

our full weight and support behind him.”

“Aside from the ground of fairness, equity, and justice, he is not only fit for the job, he has both the experience and tact needed to occupy the sensitive position of the President of the Nigeria Senate, especially with the precarious state of the nation presently as well as his uncommon track records while serving as Governor of Akwa-Ibom State with so many transformational achievements. It is only natural for one with the requisite qualification and gumption to occupy such an exalted office”.

The group whose motto is ‘Towards the Ideological Rebirth of the Niger-Delta Region’ has the Executive Director of NEXIM bank, Hon Stella Okotete as its Matron and Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike, and the Patron.

They commended the patriotism and steadfastness of the Northern Progressive Governors Forum their belief in one Nigeria, and their firm resolve not to be swayed by regional politics by standing firm with the party and Akpabio as its choice.