Niger Delta activist, Otuaro urges Tinubu to give Nigerians ‘fresh breath’

*Makes special case for Niger Delta region

A renowned Niger Delta activist, High Chief Dennis Brutu Otuaro, has congratulated the newly sworn-in President, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu (GCFR). and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima ( GFCON) on their successful swearing in on Monday, May 29th, 2023 as President and Vice President respectively.

In a statement, signed by him personally, Otuaro rejoiced with the new President, and the Vice President for their swearing in ceremonies and urged them to give the people a fresh breath.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the people of the Niger Delta, my wife and I, and lovely children congratulate President Bola Tinubu, the Vice President on the historic event of today, Monday, May 29th, 2023. The long awaited May 29th, 2023, has eventually come. It is indeed a very good day for our people and to God be the Glory”.

“I want to appeal that now that you have taken the responsibilities to lead our people, we know that you will do your best to bring succour to our people. The Niger Delta region should be given special attention. We want to see massive transformation of the oil rich region in the next few years and adequate attention should also be given to other parts of the country because our people are yearning for the best and nothing but the best is good enough for all our people”.

“We pray to God to give the new President, and the Vice President the wisdom of King Solomon to pilot the affairs of the nation to the admiration of the people.”