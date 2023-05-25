NHRC raises alarm over human rights violations during 2023 general elections

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, has expressed concerns over the pockets of violence and human rights violations that marred the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Speaking at a public lecture organized by Peace for Free Initiative in Abuja on Thursday, he noted that such incidents were antithetical to the development of the country and stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

Representing the Executive Secretary, Mrs. Titilayo Samuel, a senior official of the commission, who spoke on his behalf, observed that Nigeria’s diversity in culture and religion was a strength that must be harnessed for the country’s progress.

“The 2023 general elections have come and gone but not without pockets of infractions and violence which resulted in various forms of human rights violations.

“The ethnic and religious tensions in some parts of Northern and Southern Nigeria respectively are clear testimonies that peace pays while war, violence and conflicts bring destruction in terms of human and material resources,” Ojukwu said.

He, however, emphasized that tolerance and respect for each other’s beliefs and opinions were essential for peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

According to Chris Kalu, the Convener of the Peace for Free Initiative, Nigeria’s population is estimated to be the youngest in Africa, with 60% of the population under the age of 25.

“This year’s elections generated public attention, particularly from youths who are increasing their political participation in the collective struggle for good governance,” he said.

Kalu explained that the lecture series is aimed at educating citizens, particularly the youths, on the tenets of democratic practices.

He added that the advocacy outreach was intended to engage citizens in free discussions to explain perceived uncertainties in the Nigerian polity that could lead to violent disruptions and truncation of the fragile democracy beyond the 2023 general elections.

During the lecture, participants expressed their concerns over the violence and human rights abuses that occurred during the elections.

The lecture series is expected to continue to engage citizens, particularly youths, to promote peaceful coexistence, respect for human rights, and democratic governance in Nigeria.