NHIA Act: How to improve uptake in health insurance scheme — Ihekweazu

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–AS Nigeria forges ahead in the implementation of the National Health Authority,NHIA Act,the Director General of Nigeria Health Watch,Vivianne Ihekweazu,has identified effective communication to stakeholders, especially the public as one of the most effective ways of improving uptake in the nation’s health insurance scheme.

On the other hand,she said weak governance structures, poor healthcare infrastructure, and an ineffective regulatory framework made It difficult for the National Health Insurance Scheme to achieve its intended goals of improving healthcare access and quality for Nigerians

She said the public “need to understand the benefits of having health insurance and the need for them to enrol in the scheme.”

Ihekweazu insisted that it was imperative that consultations and dialogue between relevant parties be held to foster understanding and ensure optimal implementation of the new Act.

She said these, Thursday, in her remarks at the

Nigerie Health Watch Health Financing Policy Dialogue,held in Abuja.

The event was held with the theme: “Accelerating the implementation of the NHIA Act to Improve Health insurance Coverage in Nigeria.”

“Effective communication will also ensure they are better informed, and we can address any misconceptions they have surrounding health insurance and ensuring we create channels to dispel any doubt they may have,”she noted.

According to her,the “operationalisation of the NHIA Act will be a critical step towards reducing catastrophic out-of pocket expenditure and achieving Universal Health Coverage,UHC in Nigeria.

Recall that the UHC is expected to improve access to quality healthcare services for all Nigerians, particularly vulnerable and marginalised populations.

To achieve this, the National Health insurance Authority,NHIA Act was passed in May 2022 after it became glaring that implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme had not been optimal, with less than 5 percent of the population covered by the National Health Insurance, leaving millions of Nigerians without access to healthcare.

She said:”As we push ahead in the implementation of the new Act, it is imperative that consultations and dialogue between relevant parties be held to foster understanding and ensure optimal

implementation.”

The health expert explained that the policy dialogue “aims to bring together key stakeholders, including the government at the national and sub-national level, healthcare providers, civil society organisations, private sector, and development partners and relevant associations to discuss the chalienges and opportunities in implementing the NHIA Act and to develop strategies to accelerate implementation. “

Explaining that ” Nigeria Health Watch is a health communication and provides evidence-based information to the public, bringing attention to important health issues in the country”,she noted that:”We are all aware, that the successful implementation of health insurance will be key in achieving Universal Health Coverage,UHC, and improving the health outcomes of the citizens.”

“However, achieving UHC will also require innovative funding mechanisms that will ensure that low income and vulnerable groups have access to healthcare without suffering financial hardship.

“The National Health insurance Scheme (NHIS) was established as part of the Nigerian government’s efforts to achieve UHC and ensure that Nigerians have access to basic healthcare services, regardless of their income level.

” However, the implementation of the scheme has not been optimal, with less than 5% of the population covered by NHI, leaving millions of Nigerians without access to healthcare. Weak governance structures, poor healthcare infrastructure, and an ineffective regulatory framework made It difficult for the NHIS to achieve its intended goals of improving healthcare access and quality for Nigerians.

“The National Health insurance Authority (NHIA) Act passed in May 2022, Is a therefore a game changer that can trensform the healthcare landscape in Nigeria, making health insurance mandatory for every Nigerian and legal resident and suthorising the NHIA to improve and leverage privete sector perticipation in the provision of healthcare services.

“The operationalisation of the NHIA Act will be a critical step towards reducing catastrophic out-of pocket expenditure and achieving UHC in Nigeria, and it Is expected to improve access to quality healthcare services for all Nigerians, particularly vulnerable and marginalised populations,”she added.

Healthcare providers,she said, “will play a key role in delivering quality healthcare services to Nigerians enrolled in NHIA, development partners provide technical assistance and financial support to enhance the capacity of NHIA to deliver quality healthcare services, while civil society organisations and private sector actors provide advocacy and support to increase awareness and enrodmen tn NHIA.”

Ihekweazu hailed he Director General of NHIA,Prof. Mohammed Sambo for his sterling leadership in the agency,noting that:” Under the leadership of Prof. Sambo, the Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority,NHIA, significant milestones have been achieved.”

She said the policy dialogue will serve as a catalyst for accelerating the implementation of the NHIA Act and that it will provide an avenue for constructive dialogue and collaboration between all stakeholders involved.