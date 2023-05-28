NGO supports community with free medical outreach in Ibadan

An NGO with her headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, Supportifly Humanitarian Foundation organised a free medical outreach on Thursday, 25th May, 2023 for indigent residents in Ibadan.

The outreach which was targeted at the less privileged and locals in Mapo area of Ibadan had over 200 participants who had themselves tested on various health conditions ranging from hepatitis, blood pressure, HIV and blood sugar.

One of the participants of the outreach, Saidat Olayemi, speaking to reporters said that she was grateful to the organizers for receiving free medicines after being tested.

She said, “I’m grateful for being a part of this outreach. The organizers of this outreach did a lot and we can’t be more than grateful. It is indeed a huge project and I’m glad that I was a part. When I was given blood tonic, it took me by surprise because there are other people who have done this but do not give us drugs. The doctor also gave me advice on usage. I heard they still have more projects, I hope they would look at other areas so that a lot of people would also benefit.”

Another beneficiary, Olatunji Taiwo, also emphasized on the number of medical experts that were available to cater for them.

He said, “When I got here, I thought it was going to be like the regular tests but was first surprised by the number of doctors and medical professionals that were on ground to attend to us.”

He added that he was grateful to Supportifly Humanitarian Foundation and hopes that he would be able to heed to medical advices given to him by the experts who attended to him.

Chairman, Supportifly Humanitarian Foundation, Kashif Bolarinwa, told correspondents that they were happy to contribute their own quota to the community, noting that people need to be know about their medical conditions to live healthier lives.”

The Program Director, Yusuf Balkis, also noted that the outreach was meant for indigent families and the foundation hopes to reach out to more families before the year ends.