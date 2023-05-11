NGE greets court over order against NBC

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has commended the Federal High Court, Abuja, over its order of perpetual injunctions restraining the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from imposing fines on broadcast stations in the country.

In a statement by its President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren, yesterday, the Guild said: “Justice Omotosho’s ruling on Wednesday vindicated our consistent position over the years that the NBC cannot be the accuser, the investigator and the judge on matters relating to alleged breach of the Broadcast Code.

The statement reads: “Our position has always been that an independent body or institution should be the one to examine any perceived infraction by the broadcast stations, which should be given the opportunity to defend themselves.

“The court is right in its ruling – by saying that it would not sit idle and watch a body imposing fine arbitrarily without recourse to the law.” the Guild stated.

The umbrella body of all the editors in Nigeria reiterated its earlier resolution to engage the incoming government and other stakeholders over the NBC Act and the Broadcast Code of Conduct with the aim to amend and reform them to conform to the global best practices.