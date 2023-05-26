New Wema Bank MD/CEO, Oseni, meets Davido

By Dickson Omobola

In a bid to seek collaboration, globally acclaimed Nigerian music artist, Davido, on Friday, met with Wema Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Moruf Oseni, to explore opportunities for collaboration and transformation between the finance and entertainment industries.

The meeting took place at the bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos where Oseni, signified the convergence of visionary leadership, creative brilliance, and a shared commitment to innovation. Wema Bank Plc recently appointed Oseni as its a new Managing Director.

Oseni, while welcoming Davido to the Bank’s corporate office, said: “Wema Bank and Davido are both innovative brands that recognize the immense potential that arises from the fusion of finance and entertainment, setting the stage for groundbreaking initiatives that will captivate audiences and revolutionize customer experiences.”

Oseni further acknowledged Davido’s entrepreneurial prowess and influential persona which have propelled him beyond the music industry, making him a force to be reckoned with in various business sectors.

“Davido is well known for his unwavering dedication to excellence and having a finger on the pulse of the ever-evolving entertainment landscape.”

Besides, Oseni said: “We are fusing finance and entertainment with the aim of delivering innovative solutions that resonate with our customers. Together, we will drive positive change and create extraordinary experiences.”

In celebration of the sixth anniversary of ALAT, Wema Bank’s digital banking platform, Davido also Wema Bank’s brand ambassador, has been brought on board to curate a series of exciting giveaways.

It is an opportunity to showcase the strength and growth of the ALAT brand, offering customers and fans a chance to win exclusive prizes and experiences.

The giveaways are tokens of appreciation for the continuous support and loyalty shown by customers over the years.