New Moon: Sultan declares Sunday as 1st Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has declared Sunday May 21, as the first day of Dhul-Qadah 1444AH.

This is contained in a statement signed by Prof Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council of Sokoto, issued on Saturday.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee, did not receive any report confirming the sighting of the crescent of Dhul-Qadah 1444AH on Friday.

“Therefore, Saturday May 20, will be 30th day of Shawwal 1444AH.

“The sultan has accepted the report and accordingly declared Sunday May 21, as the first day of Dhul-Qadah 1444AH,” Junaidu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Dhul-Qadah, one of the four sacred months in Islam is the 11th month on the Islamic calendar which comes before the month of Dhul-Hijjah. (NAN)