New legal website receives favourable reviews 

Since its launch on April 3, LegalDigitalNg.com has been receiving favourable reviews as a game-changer in the Nigerian legal community, with subscribers praising the website’s comprehensive collection of digital legal tools in the website.

A subscriber, Mr. Emmanuel Ezekiel, a legal practitioner of 15 years, said: “I can easily access legal reporting, automation tools, and a library of curated research tools. It saves me so much time, and it’s a great value for my money. I was paying much more for a similar service with another provider.”

Another subscriber, Mr. Akpan Basset, a research fellow, who subscribed on the day of the launch, said: “I am impressed with the breadth of legal resources available here. It has made my research work much easier, and the price point is very attractive.

“The site will definitely revolutionise the way I do my research. The vast library of judgments from Nigerian courts.

A student at the Port Harcourt Law School campus, Ngozi Ojo, said: “I love how the website automates some of the processes I used to have.

“The website offers an extensive collection of judgments from Nigerian courts, including the West African Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. It also has tools for automating the daily tasks of legal practitioners in Nigeria, such as downloadable forms and precedents that subscribers can edit and with its supports for legal education in the country, the website has a dedicated section for law in preparing for exams. They are concise and provide a good summary of the key concepts.”