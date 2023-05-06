New Lagos immigration boss injects life into services

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

Activities at the Immigration office, Festac unit, Lagos have always been seen as herculean and stressful. Following the desire of many Nigerians, both young and old, to seek greener pastures outside the country, the Nigeria Immigration offices have always been inundated with applications from the citizens which has taken such unprecedented dimension prompting wide outcry for better treatment of visitors to their offices.

The ugly experiences of foreigners in many of their offices are also a far cry from what is obtainable in other countries of the world.

Thus, few days ago, a trip to Immigration office, Festac unit turned out to be an entirely different scenario from the ugly experiences in the past. Noticeably, some touts freely hovered around the main gate leading to their office soliciting to be paid for either a parking lot or other extraneous services. After a narrow escape from them, one was then confronted with a dilemma of which office to go to.

As a journalist, your immediate point of call should be the office of the Public Relations Officer who turned out to be someone who was more concerned with the “piles of files from your fellow workers in Vanguard” than your mission and how to help.

In amazement, you exercised patience with restrained equanimity, hoping to be accorded some respect because of the relationship between your professional colleagues and Public Relations Officers generally. For some time, it seemed far-fetched as the lanky spokeswoman of the unit kept herself busy by walking in and out of her office blatantly disregarding your presence. This was even after you made frantic efforts to seek her help over the pitiful plight of your aged landlady billed for medical treatment in United Kingdom.

The landlady visited their office last year November to renew her passport and she was also captured in February. After that, she waited patiently for the new passport to no avail while the date she was billed to see her doctors overseas was almost elapsing. The frantic efforts she made to appeal for urgent treatment fell on deaf ears as she was told rudely, by one of the officers, that her passport was dented and must be rectified in far away Federal Capital, Abuja, where they have their headquarters. Exhausted, she resigned to fate and continued to bemoan her plight.

Your intervention gave the 80-year-old mother of seven high hopes of survival prompting your visit and hope that it would be sorted out to save her life. But just when the hope was being dashed by the attitude of the officer you met, your call to one of their Deputy Controllers in Abuja rekindled the lost hope as he swiftly directed you to see the new Passport Control Officer in charge of the unit.

The meeting turned out to be a very pleasant surprise. As soon as you were ushered into his vast and well furnished office alongside four other visitors with their various problems, the fair complexioned and neatly dressed PCO set the ball rolling by opting to treat ladies first. That, on its own, raised hopes as such friendly gesture, for long, had been hard to come by under the prevailing circumstance where thousands are jostling to ‘Jappa’ out of the country to seek better life abroad.

That was how I learnt that the PCO, just assumed duties in the unit after his predecessor was posted out. He diligently drilled all the visitors with candor and humility while jotting down their complaints. He also lectured the visitors calmly on areas where he thought they were making wrong assumptions and ended up lifting their spirit and rekindling their hopes of a better Immigration service in the country. Alas, all of us that sat before the PCO left his office with joy based on how he took bold steps to make us happy.

Noticeably, he dealt with any complaint bordering on extortion or unruliness seriously and wasted no time in jotting down the name of the officer alleged to have perpetrated the act with his number. His demeanor after probing into the act of such officers was an acknowledgement that such recalcitrant officers will not go unpunished.