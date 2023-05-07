‘New King of Serie A’, Tinubu praises Osimhen over title win

By Efosa Taiwo

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lavished praises on Napoli’s Serie A champion Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian hotshot guided his team to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Tinubu took to his Twitter account on Sunday to celebrate the Lagos-born striker.

According to Tinubu, Victor is the real deal or ‘Idan gangan’, a term popular among young Nigerians to describe a ‘great person’.

He said “ I think we can all agree that there was another coronation in Italy where our son, Victor Osimhen, claimed the crown as the new King of Serie A!

“The real deal, or idán gangan as younger folks may describe him;

“Victor has continued the fine tradition of Nigeria’s footballing excellence on the global stage. We are all proud of him and wish him well in what is already a remarkable career.”

Recall Tinubu also recently congratulated mixed-martial artist, Israel Adesanya after his win over Alex Perriera in the UFC 287 bout.