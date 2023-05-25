New health insurance act allows us to better regulate service providers, HMOs – NHIA

…enumerates benefits of GIFSHIP scheme

By Lawani Mikairu

National Health Insurance Authority ,NHIA, said the new National Health Insurance Act has empowered the authority to better regulate the service providers, that is, the health facilities, Health Maintenance Organisation, HMOs, and further protect the interest of enrolees in the insurance scheme.

This is just as the authority has called on the public to embrace the new GIFSHIP policy scheme which has made provision for every Nigerian to have health insurance.

Recall President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the NHIA Bill into law on May 19, 2022. The Act repealed the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Act and made health insurance mandatory for Nigerians.

Speaking at the Ikeja Stakeholders Forum held at NECA House, Ikeja, the Lagos Zonal Coordinator, NHIA, Mr Olufemi Akingbade, said the authority is developing digital system that will make billing and settlement very seamless . The system will make registration, medical records of enrolees and bill settlement claims readily available to avoid dispute.

Akingbade also revealed that the authority is currently migrating from the semi-manual to digital operation. He said, “We are developing a system that will actually take it from that beginning of registration, retrieval when you get to the hospital so that there will be no issue of bringing your ID card. In each hospital, we will have a terminal that once you give them your NHIA number, it calls up your data. Along the way, whatever you pass through at the hospital will be recorded, which is the Electronic medical record. With it, dealing with medical records will be easy.

“This is because if you have been treated with malaria and we have a code for malaria treatment, there is a price that is fixed for that malaria treatment, such that once they click the code, the price will come out. It is not something that anybody can dispute. When the billing gets to HMO, there will not be any dispute. In terms of claims management; also, the system will take care of everything from registration, electronic medical records and also claims payment”.

Speaking also on the benefits of the new health insurance act at the stakeholders forum, Lagos State Coordinator, NHIA, Ikeja Office, Dr Bethuel Kasimu Abraham, said it has empowered the authority to be able to take punitive actions against health facilities and HMOs who commits any infraction. He said hitherto, the authority had limited power to sanction the stakeholders of the scheme.

Dr Abraham said : “The old scheme didn’t give us the power to really do some regulations we wanted to do to effect some things in the system. But thank God that, with the new Act now, as an authority, if you go wrong, at my level, I can hammer you without making recourse to Abuja. The Act is going to give us more power. In fact, we are expecting a new guideline that is based on this Act. From the Act alone, some things have been criminalised that could have happened previously and we were limited to what we can do.”

Meanwhile, presenting a paper titled “GIFSHIP: Expanding Coverage” at the forum, Assistant General Manager, Programme Unit NIHIA, Ikeja, Mrs Chika Amahalu, said Group, Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP), is a basic programme for NHIA, which provides access to quality and affordable health care services to all.

According to her, it is health insurance policy that can be taken and paid for by groups, individuals and families not covered by other NHIS coverage platforms.

Both the zonal coordinator and head of Lagos State office advised the government to established a single pool of funds for the growth and development of health insurance in the country

With the National Health Insurance Act and the new strict operational guideline that will soon be in place , NHIA has been given power as an authority to delist erring operators.

The Stakeholders Forum, which is organised quarterly by NHIA, is aimed at enlighten and sharing ideas with all stakeholders ranging from HMOs to service providers, MDAs and enrollees.