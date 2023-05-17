Neveah secures N20bn commercial paper upsize

Neveah Limited, an indigenous export company, yesterday, announced the upsize of its commercial paper programme from N10 billion to N20 billion naira by FMDQ Exchange.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Neveah Limited, Ibidapo Lawal, said: “The Company has successfully issued and repaid a total of N14.54 billion previous commercial paper, CP issuances. Following the registration of its initial N10 billion CP programme in 2021, the approval of this commercial paper programme by the FMDQ comes on the back of Neveah’s impressive business growth over the last few years.

“This is a major milestone for our company, and we are extremely excited for the opportunities this upsize provides for our business growth as it strengthens the company’s capacity to fulfil increasing contractual obligations and fund its short-term working capital needs.

Similarly, the Managing Director, Investment Banking at United Capital Plc, Dr. Gbadebo Adenrele, stated that: ‘’United Capital Plc is pleased to have acted as Lead Arranger to Neveah Limited on its successful capital raising rounds and the recent programme upsize to N20 billion, which underpins the company’s strategic growth objectives. We will continue to leverage on our considerable knowledge of the capital markets to provide adequate support for Neveah as well as other SMEs and mid-market enterprises seeking to access funding.”