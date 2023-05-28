Neonatal mortality: Firm equips 3000 Northern women with birthing kits

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In its drive to continually improve maternal care in Northern Nigeria, a baby skincare indigenous brand, Mobaby has given out birthing kits to women in Gombe, Kaduna and Borno states respectively.

Some of the areas covered were Zainab Bulkacuwa Women and Children Hospital, PHCs kwami, Kwadon, Cottage Hospital Pindiga and General Hospital Billiri in Gombe state. In Maiduguri, it covered the following PHC Dala Lawanti; Abbaganaram; Damgari, DUSMAN; Malakyariri; CBDA; Jiddari; Fori; Abujan Talakawa; Mairi; Mashamari; Maimusari; Auno; Njimtilo and Gomari. In Kaduna, Mando, Rigachukun, Birnin Yero and Barakallahu healthcares were also visited.

The beneficiaries include indigent pregnant women, traditional birth attendants, primary healthcare centers and health workers.

The second edition, which is an initiative of Access Bank Sustainability, took the North as an expansion of its existing initiative, themed, ‘Project Uwar’ which means Midwife.

Speaking on the initiative, Founder, Mobaby, Maryam Adebola-Salami lamented that, despite increasing attention and commitments by policymakers globally to the goal of reducing maternal and neonatal mortality, it is worrisome that maternal and neonatal mortality are high in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Nigeria is one of six countries that jointly constitute more than 50 per cent of global maternal deaths, and reductions in the maternal mortality ratio in Nigeria, MMR, number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births have been slow and inconsistent.

“The burden of maternal and neonatal mortality remains persistently high in Nigeria.

Sepsis contributes significantly to both maternal and newborn mortality, and safe birthing kits have long been promoted as a cost-effective intervention to ensure hygienic delivery practices and reduce sepsis.

“This is phase two project and its mission is to reach out to more pregnant women and continuously reduce the rate of mortality.

“Mobaby Care facilitated the procurement, distribution of birthing kits for 3000 pregnant women and training of traditional birth attendants across 30 communities in Northern Nigeria. The birthing kit includes: a pair glove, soap, body butter, sterling blade, twine for the cord, postnatal pads, and diaper”, she mentioned.

Adebola-Salami noted that through its care mobile clinic, the organization is working to reduce the rates of disease and death among women, infants, and children.

“The risk of maternal and infant disease and death can be decreased by reducing delivery-related complications, increasing access to high-quality health care including training received by local midwives and promoting and supporting breastfeeding and safe birthing environments.

“Project Uwar will be completing its rounds in Northern Nigeria by the end of June and then move to the South-South and Eastern part of Nigeria to be able to cover more grounds as there are more maternal and neonatal healthcare issues to be addressed”, she noted.