NECA fumes over FG’s 100% excise duty on beverages, others

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has raised the alarm over the newly introduced Fiscal Policy Measures, FPM, and Tariff Amendment for 2023, scheduled to take effect from June 1, 2023.

Speaking weekend in Lagos, Director-General of NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, said: “The circular by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning introducing the FPM and Tax Amendment, with increases ranging from 20 percent-100 percent on previously approved rates for alcoholic beverages, tobacco, wines and spirits and introduction of green tax (10 percent excise duty on single use plastics, including plastic containers, films and bags) and telecommunications tax of five percent is not only worrisome, but also a landmine for businesses in the sector.

“While the government’s new Fiscal Policy Measures would largely affect manufacturers, it also has the potential to disrupt the whole Organised Private Sector’s value-chain, with consequential effects on Nigerians as a whole.”

Giving insights into Organised Businesses’ concerns, Oyerinde said: “While we understand the revenue challenges faced by government, the proposed increases will naturally spike the cost of production and reduce the competitiveness of Nigerian manufacturers in both local and international markets. With recent reports of unemployment rate hovering over 40 percent, the Nigerian economy will be further hard-pressed to withstand the likely loss of jobs that follow these increases.”

Expressing concern at the policy inconsistencies of recent years, the NECA Director-General said: “It is no secret that Foreign Direct Investment to Nigeria has continued to slump as the country recorded only $1.06 billion in capital importation in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022. “This brings th total capital importation for the 2022 fiscal year to $5.33 billion, the lowest since 2017. A major factor is government’s seeming policy inconsistencies, which makes planning difficult. Beyond these consequences, the proposed increases, if implemented could aggravate smuggling, stifle growth of businesses in the sector, promote the production of fake products, reduce the purchasing power of Nigerians and ultimately reduce government’s projected revenue across board.”

Calling on the Federal Government to suspend the implementation of the newly introduced Fiscal Policy Measure and maintain status quo of no excise increase, other than as prescribed in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Measures approved by the President earlier in 2022, he noted that “Government should, as a matter urgency and national importance suspend the implementation of the Fiscal Policy Measure and Tariff Amendment as currently proposed and revert to the 2022 Fiscal Policy Measure roadmap, built to expire in 2024, while extensive consultation with Organised Businesses is stepped up. “