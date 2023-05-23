N’East: FG seeks funding for over 4m malnourished people

THE Federal Government said yesterday more investment was needed to support the over four million persons experiencing hunger and malnutrition in the north-east.

The government and the United Nations urged international partners to support Nigeria with funds to address food shortage in the region.

Sugra Mahamood, Director of Irrigation Agriculture and Crop Development, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, spoke at the lunch of the lean season food security and nutrition crisis, multi-sector plan 2023 in Abuja.

Mahamood said many people living in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe categorised as BAY states have been battling a nutritional crisis fueled by the security challenges in the region.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that they have access to adequate and nutritious food to meet their basic needs,” Mahmood said.

“Our commitment is to mobilise funding and resources to urgently scale up our responses to the challenges at hand.”