NDLEA destroys 24 tonnes of illicit drugs in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has destroyed not more than 24 tonnes of illicit drugs seized by the agency between 2008 and 2022 in Enugu State.

The NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, made this known in his address during the exhibit burning ceremony at phase 11, Enugu Port-Harcourt expressway, Enugu State.

Marwa who regretted the negative effect of the drugs on people’s health if not seized, charged Nigerians to team up with Government in fighting war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Bawa represented by the Director of Operations and general investigation of the agency, Samuel Gadzama, disclosed that the total quantity of drugs seized within the period was 23,721.798kg which included cannabis sativa; 23,225.1kg, cocaine; 21.699kg, heroin; 14.828kg, Amphetamine; 0.0618kg, Methamphetamine; 24.347kg, Precursor Chemical; 154.0kg and Pharmaceutical; 281.769kg.

He assured the general public that the agency would continue to exploit all avenues within the ambit of the law to rid the state of the menace of hard drugs.

“I will not fail to appreciate the role and contributions of our International counter parts, the United States DEA, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the UK board force, the German Police and others too numerous to mention to the success story of the Agency. Moreso, I want to thank other security agencies in the State for their support to the work of NDLEA

“I call on all Nigerians to team up with government in fighting the war against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. The negative implications of these twin evils are far-reaching, including, but not limited to the adverse effects on the health of people, avoidable road accidents and drug-related criminalities.

“I want to remark further that if the present tempo of work in fighting the scourge of drug menace is sustained with the cooperation from non-state actors and parents, there will be no more weeds and other psychotropic substances for burning in the near future.

“On our part, I promise you that the Agency will not rest on its oars, but will continue to explore all avenues within the ambit of the law to rid the country of the menace of hard drugs.

“I also want to let you know that NDLEA is not only involved in the arrest and prosecution of drug offenders, but also tackling the scourge through aggressive drug awareness and sensitization programmes, targeting the youths and other vulnerable groups in our society.

“In addition, the Agency has been deeply involved in the counseling and treatment of drug dependent persons. The agency recently launched a 24/7 toll-free call center 080010203040 for members of the public who may need help on drug related matters.

In his remarks, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, commended the agency for their efforts to rid the state of illicit drugs, assured them of the state government support.

Gov. Ugwuanyi represented by the SPA on Information, Hon Steve Oruruo disclosed that the state government is in forefront fighting war against drug abuse, stressing that they would maintain the tempo to ensure the state remains one of the peaceful and safest state in the country.

Earlier, the Enugu State NDLEA commander, Aniette Idim Bassey,

disclosed that the public destruction of illicit drug exhibit by burning case has been concluded at the federal High Court Enugu, adding that it was the cumulative, painstakingly and diligent effort of the agency to rid the state of illicit drugs and it’s consequences.

“It will interest you to know that a total of 23,506.279kilograms of different illicit drug seized in Enugu State Command and 215.515kilograms from Akanu Ibiam International Airport meant for destruction today are substances confiscated which was to circulate and to be consumed by Citizen and good people of Enugu State with it attendance disruptive effects on the peace and tranquility of the State.

“Let me also affirm that we are relentless in our collective resolve to continue the battle against our public enemies, the traffickers in illicit substances across Enugu State. In doing this, we thank our amiable Chairman/chief Executive officer Brig. Gen Buba Marwa under whose watch the Agency has been rejig, rebranded and reposition for the task ahead.”