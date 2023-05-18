N’Delta youth to Tinubu, don’t interfere, allow NASS members to elect officers

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

NIGER Delta youth under the auspices Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, Thursday, asked the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, not to interfere but allow National Assembly members to elect principal officers.

The NDYC alleged moves to subvert the fundamental principles of democracy by some persons at the expense of the National Assembly, which it said the National Assembly should be allowed to exercise their rights to elect their leaders without any form of restriction.

Speaking on the heels of overheating of the polity, the National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, in a statement, pointed out that restricting principal offices to specific regions is not welcomed by youth in the region.

Uwejeyan said: “The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has found it expedient once again to address the mounting concerns over the attempt to deprive the respective elected members of the coming National Assembly.

“We begin by calling the attention of the President-elect to the inherent complications of not upholding the fundamental principles of democracy by allowing members of the National Assembly to exercise their rights to elect their leaders without any form of restriction.

“Restricting principal offices to specific regions limits the ability of capable and qualified individuals from other regions to contribute their skills and expertise to the development and progress of our great nation.

“We urge the President-elect to take cue from his party’s presidential primary elections, where interested candidates from all regions were allowed to contest and delegates had the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidate.

“This approach demonstrated a commitment to fairness and inclusivity within the party, which we urge the President-elect to extend to the National Assembly.

“He must therefore beware of those who swarm around him marketing the dangerous merchandise that imposition of leadership on the National Assembly would bear any fruit.

“He should know that these people are express enemies of his personality and therefore working to place hurdles on the path of the incoming administration.

“By allowing members of the National Assembly to exercise their democratic rights, regardless of their region, we can foster a healthy competition of ideas, skills, and experiences that will enrich the legislative process and governance as a whole. This will lead to more robust debates, better representation, and ultimately, the empowerment of the Nigerian people.”

He also added that, “Moreover, by discarding the constraints of zoning, we can empower individuals to pursue their political aspirations based on merit and competence, rather than geographical considerations.

“This will open up opportunities for talented individuals from all regions to contribute their unique perspectives, knowledge, and expertise to the development of our nation.

“We recognize that the President-elect’s leadership will be crucial in this matter. By championing a system that encourages open contests and voting based on merit, the President-elect can inspire positive change within our democracy and set an example for future leaders to follow.

“While assuming the mantle of leadership, the President-elect must remain resolute in his dedication to national unity, rejecting any attempts by mischief makers to sow seeds of discord and division among different regions of our beloved nation.

“In this regard, the President-elect is urged to exercise discernment and discretion, refusing to heed the whispers of those who seek to undermine his administration and tarnish his legacy before it even commences by pitching him against certain regions and the masses at large.

“The strength of our democracy lies in our collective resolve to rise above petty politicking, choosing instead to prioritize the welfare and progress of our nation. We beseech him to disregard the voices of discord and division, and instead foster an environment of unity, cooperation, and progress.

“In conclusion, the Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, respectfully appeals to the President-elect to embrace the principles of neutrality, equity, fairness, and inclusivity in our democracy.

“We implore the President-elect to allow members of the National Assembly to exercise their rights to vote and be voted for, without being hindered by zoning restrictions. By doing so, we can pave the way for a stronger, more representative, and united Nigeria.”