NDDC: Let’s tow path of peace now – N/Delta youths

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –THE national coordinator of Niger Delta Youth Council, Engr. Jator Abido,has advised youths in the Niger Delta region to begin to tow the path of peace , saying the region has overtime been enmeshed in series of crisis which he said,had impeded its progress.

Noting that Niger Delta has seen enough violence which impact he said was detrimental to the development and growth of the region,he warnedt that enough was enough.

His position came against the backdrop of planned protest by the youths against the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, over allegations bothering on unilateral decisions which they noted, was segregational to them.

But Engr Jator cautioned the youths to eschew acts of violence and rather, embrace peace especially “at this critical time in the history of Nigeria.”

According to him,peace was an inevitable part of social and economic development in any society.

According to the National Coordinator, “as law abiding citizens and Niger Deltans, we have seen enough violence and it’s impact to learn to tow the path of peace now. Engaging in acts capable of destroying the fragile peace currently enjoyed in the Niger Delta region and indeed Nigeria is a costly mistake that shouldn’t be contemplated”.

Engr. Jator Abido promised the aggrieved youths that he will use his position and influence to intervene in the matter for a quick resolution of the misunderstanding.

While pledging to wade into the matter and settle it within the shortest possible time, the National Coordinator asked the youth to hold him responsible if the Commission fails to address their needs.

He said: “I have confidence in the present management and Board of NDDC and I can assure you that I’ll personally table your grievances and I can confidently say hold me responsible if your grievances are not addressed as soon as possible. You should therefore remain calm and law abiding as everything will be fine in no distant time. As you all know, the present Board of NDDC is a brain child of the agitations of youth groups and Civil Society Organisations so they cannot fail us.”