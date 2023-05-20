NDDC: Efforts to undermine Board Chairman illegal, suspicious – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Edo State, Prince John Mayaki, has faulted alleged efforts to frustrate and undermine the Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms Lauretta Onochie.

In a weekend statement, Mayaki declared the moves, which includes a widely-disputed court ruling, as a violation of the NDDC Act and deeply suspicious subterfuge, while urging the Presidency, Senate and the Niger Delta people to resist those behind it in the interest of transparency and accountability.

Mayaki was reacting to the dramatic confrontation between Lauretta Onochie and the Managing Director of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, who was represented by Charles Airhiavere at the recent Senate investigative hearing on unauthorised spending of the 2021 and 2022 budget of the agency without the National Assembly’s approval.

Onochie made stunning revelations at the hearing, including claims that the management of the NDDC operates a total of 367 accounts against the dictates of the Treasury Single Accounts (TSA) policy of the Federal Government.

She also described the Managing Director’s attempt to stage a one-man show by refusing to comply with the approval process stipulated by the NDDC Act to enable the Chairman to contribute to and oversee the execution of key projects and actions for adequate transparency and accountability.

In his statement, Mayaki said the argument put forward to justify the “freezing out of the Chairman” in the operations of the agency was “both bizarre and unprecedented.”

He continued, “Such actions, which clearly lack the backing of the NDDC Act, provoke suspicion on the real intent of the masterminds who ordinarily should have no problem with submitting themselves to the due approval process and provide room for the Chairman to contribute to the leadership of the agency, as was expected of her when appointed by the President.”

“Her detractors were unable to provide any meaningful argument to justify their actions, except to say that she was ‘passing her boundaries’. One is compelled to ask if this is because the Board Chairman is a woman and the men simply hate her guts or if the NDDC Act has been amended overnight to redefine the so-called ‘boundaries’ of the Chairman as a discretionary impetus granted at the pleasure of other members of the board.”

“It is in the interest of the Presidency, Senate and the good people of the Niger Delta that they act quickly to halt this gross attempt to erode the powers of the Chairman of the NDDC Board by those who have come to enjoy unchecked and unrestrained control so much that they wish for it to be the norm.”

“The NDDC is too important an agency to be allowed to become the fiefdom of a tiny group unwilling to subject themselves to necessary and legally mandated checks designed to prevent waste, corruption and incompetence that have for long crippled the agency and left it with feeble impact non-commensurate with the billions poured into it since its establishment,” Mayaki concluded.