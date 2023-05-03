NDDC $15bn rail MoU: Group lauds Onochie for raising red flag 

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

THE 21st Century Youths of Niger-Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21st CYNDAC, a coalition of campaigners, has lauded the Chairman, Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Lauretta Onochie, for raising the alarm over the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed by the commission’s management with a United States’ firm on a rail project, last Tuesday.

Coordinator of the group, Izon Ebi, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Lauretta Onochie’s recent alarm over the shady NDDC MoU is a vindication of the 21st CYNDAC and other Niger Delta agitators on the illicit activities by the previous NDDC administrations.”

Special Assistant, Media to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NDDC, Willie Etim, had clarified, last week: “All we signed at the Public Private Partnerships, PPP, summit was a basic MoU to commence the preliminary processes of feasibility and viability of the rail project. It did not include any agreement on details.”

Onochie, in a stern rebuttal of the MoU, said: “By Act No 6 of 2000 establishing the NDDC, it is the chairman of the board that is solely vested with the power to sign MoUs with any organisation. Thus, the signing of an MoU to the tune of $15 billion with such an organisation is not only suspect but dubious.”

Agitators differ, back Onochie

However, 21st CYNDAC disagreed, saying: “We hereby issue the last warning to the groups of people that are involved in such an evil scheme to stop and think twice because any of such subterfuge again will lead to their exposure and total disgrace. As you can see, the time for you people to repent is running out.

“The youths of Niger Delta applaud the constant show of good character and competence by the new NDDC board chairman. When she assured the people of Niger Delta that the board was not going to be business as usual, we waited patiently for a time like this because many leaders have promised us plenty, but delivered none.

“She has demonstrated love towards her fatherland by raising this important alarm over the auspices of evil. The issue of shady MoUs and other Ponzi schemes in NDDC is not a new thing to the ears of the Niger Deltans and Nigerians.

“NDDC was created to save the Niger Delta from the shackles of underdevelopment over exploration and environmental degradation because of oil spillage in the region.

“Shortly after its creation, evil politicians turned it to their cash cow. The previous administrations of the NDDC may have overpowered the people of the Niger Delta for many years, but there has never been a time that we, the 21st CYNDAC, failed to pretest the injustice and act of barbarism that the leaders of the NDDC demonstrated against the people of the Niger Delta.

“The 21st CYNDAC and the good people of the Niger Delta are proud of Onochie for this show of bravery by standing up against the moral decadence in the commission.”