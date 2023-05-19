NCC’ll ensure every part of Nigeria is connected — Danbatta

By Juliet Umeh

THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, is working assiduously to ensure the country was fully connected with telecommunications services.

The Executive Vice-Chairman, EVC, of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who made the vow when the Champion Newspapers unveiled its heroes of 2002 at its annual awards in Lagos, said it was one of the mandates he inherited at the commission, and would not let any inch of it unfulfilled.

Danbatta, who was awarded the paper’s Most Outstanding Regulator of the Year 2022, said the world had come to the point where it was almost a crime to deny anybody modern communications tools that made life easy.

He said: We will ensure that all parts of Nigeria has access to communications services.”

Also commenting on this year’s World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, WTISD, Danbatta said: “We identify with the agenda of the World telecommunication and Information Society Day in order to ensure that no part of this country is left without communication services.”

Giving reasons for honouring him, Champion said, “Danbatta has successfully spearheaded the attainment and surpassing of Nigeria’s national broadband target in 2018 and he is currently among those leading the charge for the realisation of the new national broadband target of 70 percent by 2025, after the country achieved and surpassed its earlier national target of 30 percent penetration in 2018.

“As of October 2022, broadband penetration has finally reached 48.49 percent, indicating 93 million broadband connections, up from five percent in 2015.

“Through effective regulatory regime and various cutting-edge initiatives, Danbatta has strengthened the role of telecommunications sector as a major contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Products, GDP growth, and boosted telecoms investment inflows from $36 billion to over $70 billion since 2015, among others.

“Among several achievements, Danbatta in 2021 ensured the successful auction and assignment of three frequency lots in the 3.5Ghz spectrum brand for the deployment of the fifth generation, 5G, networks in Nigeria towards harnessing the potential benefits of emerging technologies for the advancement of the socioeconomic development of Nigeria,” the newspaper noted.