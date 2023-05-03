NBS to release new unemployment figures in May

…As Iredia tasks Govt. on strategic communication

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Office of National Bureau of Statistics, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran says the bureau has concluded plans to release the latest unemployment rate of the country in three weeks time.

He revealed this when presenting his paper at the fourth international conference on Communication and Development in Africa by the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM), State University.

He further explained that the bureau is currently working closely with the Wold Bank and the International Monetary Fund, IMF to enhance its methodology in data collection from the labour market.

According to him, NBS has prioritised adequate and accurate data collection as part of efforts to maintain neutrality in its data collection process, in line with world best practice.

“Data is instrument of monitoring change and for this to happen, data producers must maintain neutrality.

“We are reorganising our labour market statistics, we are already working closely with IMF and World Bank to enhance our methodology on collection of labour market data.

“In three weeks time, we are going to release new result of unemployment rate in Nigeria. We are changing our old method to internationally adopted method by the ILO and other countries of the world.

“With this method in place, there will be no more stoppage of data collection from now. So, we will be releasing figures from Q1 2023.

“What this means is that we will be releasing unemployment data to be leveraged for critical use.”

Meanwhile, one of the awardees and a former Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Prof. Tony Iredia has called on government to be more strategic in its communication approach to achieve results in its policies and plans.

Iredia said government have failed to achieve greater results because of its one directional communication means.