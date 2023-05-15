NBA tasks Tinubu on brain drain

….laments that Nigerians excel abroad but fail at home

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, on Monday, urged the incoming administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to tackle the widening brain drain in the country.

The NBA, which is the umbrella body of legal practitioners in the country, described as a sad reality, the fact that Nigerian-trained professionals excel in various fields abroad but fail to achieve such excellence at home.

It blamed the situation on the rot in various sectors of the economy, saying there was need for a concerted effort aimed at repositioning the country to assume its rightful place in the comity of nations.

The President of the NBA, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, spoke at the unveiling ceremony of the logo of the 63rd Annual General Conference, AGC, of the association, with the theme; “Getting It Right, Chatting The Course For Nigeria’s Nation Building.”

The ceremony marked the opening of portal for the registration of lawyers that will participate in the conference billed to hold from August 25 to September 1.

Speaking at the event, the NBA President equally implored lawyers to be at the forefront of every effort to reposition the country.

He said: “It is our responsibility as lawyers to build this nation, whether we know it or not. No other profession is positioned to take the lead in the recovery and repositioning of the nation than the legal profession.

“We hear stories of how medical practitioners and other resources that came out of this country are doing well outside the country.

“If you go to the Aviation industry abroad they are there. Check the business sector and even NASA, we have Nigerians doing very well.

“What then is happening to this country? Why is it that when we get out of the shores of the country, we excel? There must be something that we are not doing well.

“We, as a country are blessed with all the potentials to get it right. But whatever that is bugging us down, it is time for us to identify them and it is time for us to find lasting solutions to them.

“As an association, the NBA is prepared to take the bull by the horn and we are prepared to take the responsibility. That is what our administration is focusing on.

“The nation, Nigeria, has to be recovered. It has to be repositioned and reformed so that we can take our rightful place in the comity of nations,” the NBA President added.

In his remarks, Chairman of the NBA conference committee, Mr. Afam Osigwe, SAN, said the association has put adequate measures in place, including subsidising the conference fee, so as to ensure maximum participation of lawyers across the federation.

Osigwe, SAN, disclosed that whereas 50% discount was approved for young lawyers, those above 70 years of age would register free of charge.

“It will be an agenda setting conference, not only for the incoming administration, but for every Nigerian.

“It will equally be a great opportunity for us to not only identify the problems but to proffer solutions on how things could be done better in the country,” Osigwe, SAN, added.