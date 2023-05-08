Naval Doctrine Command undergoes first renovation in 32 yrs 

*As Vice Admiral Gambo commissions other projects

By Evelyn Usman

For the first time in 32 years of the establishment of the Naval Doctrine Command, Victoria Island, Lagos, a renovation of its office blocks was carried out.

Aside from the renovation, three other Nigerian Navy commands in Lagos witnessed a total infrastructural development under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.

These projects included : a girls’ hostel at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School Ojo; two blocks of 16 by2 bedroom for senior Rates; a block of 8 by 3 bedroom for officers at Navy Town Ojo; 24 by one Under Training Rating’s accommodation as well as renovated diving wing at the UnderWater Warfare School.

Others were: an Administrative block at Tongeji Island; remodeled armoury and main gate at the Nigerian Navy Ship QUORRA,as well as the reconstruction and remodeling of Officer’s Long and Sub Technical Course Block with befitting amenities.

Commissioning the projects which also included shoreline revetment at the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT and d a 250 meters runway at the Naval Air Base Ojo, with in-built lights and non-directional beacons to aid training and operations in restricted visibility, Rear Admiral Gambo explained that they were initiated to consolidate on the compressive transformation plan articulated to guide the Nigerian Navy towards effective discharge of its constitutional mandate.

Gambo noted that the “Nigerian Navy is cognisant of the significance of essential infrastructure and facilities within bases and barracks as they hasten necessary comfort and essential ambience to bolster security, productivity and efficiency. It is in this regard that the Naval Headquarters has continued to prioritize infrastructural development in the hierarchy of its preferences.

“Commissioning these structures will further ameliorate deficiencies experienced at the respective units and bases”.

He informed that the infrastructural developments were in addition to already commissioned as well as ongoing projects like the reconstruction of the Base Flat Officers Accommodation in Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT as well as about 2,500 meters perimeter fence of Forward Operating Base Takwa Bay.

The CNS therefore urged occupants and users of the structures and facilities to take absolute ownership as well as inculcate deliberate positive maintenance culture so that the legacy projects would serve future generations of personnel.

In his welcome remark, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Doctrine Command, Rear Admiral Akinga Ayafa, disclosed that the renovation of the three office blocks was the first of its kind since the Command’s 32 years of existence.

While appreciating the CNS for considering the command worthy of a new touch, he attributed the gesture to the former once being the FOC of the command.