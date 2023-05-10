Nat’l Water Resources Bill remains game changer for Nigerians – Engr Adamu

…says work in progress on Lake Chad

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, Monday, maintained that the National Water Resources Bill remains a game changer for Nigerians if passed into law by the present 9th Assembly or the incoming 10th Assembly.

Adamu made the assertion at a valedictory forum he had with journalists ahead of few weeks to leave office after eight years under the Buhari-led administration, where he said most of the 116 abandoned projects he took over have been completed, and also called on Nigerians to take the campaign of ending open defecation in Nigeria, and not just a government activity but all Nigerians.

He charged Nigerians to take ownership and responsibility of water projects in their communities, and not to wait for the government to do that in order for vandals not to tamper with them, and also appreciate what the government is doing for them.

Meanwhile, the Minister also commended the Director Press and Public, Mrs Kenechukwu Offie, for her tremendous impact in her capacity to project the image and activities of the Ministry and sector ahead of her retirement from the federal service along with him.

He said: “Water Resources Bill, again I have no regrets, people just politicize it as far as I know the story is not finished is still at the National Assembly, what they decide to do with it is within their prerogative.

“We have the best of intentions and someday, we will get there. Politicians who opposed it, you have seen where some of them have ended after the elections

“We have done all we need to do as executive, we have gone round to enlighten the people but the good news is like I have said other time before, 96 per cent of that bill is already existing.

“So what is the big deal? If we choose we do not want a WASH Fund that is for the states to worry about and they are to find alternative means to finance their investments.

“If you do not want to empower the Rural Water User Associations to take charge of irrigation will find other means to that, you do not want to find a stronger regulator for the water sector, fine and good, no private capital would come in the sector and at the end of the day we are still the losers. The Bill has nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari, they are just hurting themselves not Buhari.

“I took the Bill to the National Assembly as a professional in the interest of Nigerians. It was just to give a little facelift and we were aggressive about it and not to offend or shortchange people, and we were doing it because we have a responsibility to improve the water resources from where we met it. Deliberate misinformation is only going to hurt Nigerians.”

He also expressed optimism that, “I can only hope that the National Water Resources Bill is not even too late, I have not lost hope, the National Assembly is still office until early June, so if they can still pass it fine or subsequently maybe the progressives stakeholders will come, and of course is going to be in my handing over notes for the incoming Minister, and I hope is going to be somebody who will also look at it from pure professional point of view and not in politics.”

Meanwhile, he commended water resources correspondents for elaborate coverage of the National Water Resources Bill, and said, “You have done your bit. We also thank you for the tremendous work you have done for us, and at least on two occasions the President said “Minister you are doing well”, it is because of what you are doing. So please keep the flag flying and I am very grateful for the support you have given me.”

However, he pointed out that scarce resources and other factors were challenges he contended with for eight years on the saddle as Minister of Water Resources, which include bureaucracy, the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of understanding by Nigerians about the Ministry’s mandate, and others.

He also expressed joy over completion and commissioning of abandoned water projects that were started as far back in 1992, 1998 and others under his leadership, and therefore he called on the incoming Minister to ensure continuation of the projects the Ministry has stopped, because it is the responsibility of the incoming Minister as he had done, and pointed out that water resources projects have no end but developed in phases, and will point out projects to be completed in his handing over note.

On Lake Chad Basin, the Minister said it is still work in progress and said he has done everything he could.

“On the issue of Lake Chad we have done everything we can. We have tried to actualize the first phase of the inter-basin water transfer we want to do; improving the hydrolaucity, dredging, reclaiming flood plains, we have been talking with the African Development Bank, and they said they will finance the feasibility, and we have drafted the MoU, and I have gone to Abidjan to sign the MoU so that we can start the process”, he said.

Meanwhile, in an opening remark, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Kenehukwu Offie, pointed out that leadership about giving a determined director and the ability to utilize resources for national development, while she Offie appreciated the Minister and her colleagues for their cooperation during her period of service at the Ministry.