NASS leadership: Review zoning arrangement to include N-Central — APC Support Groups

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Coalition of APC Geopolitical Zones Support Groups, North West Zone, has called on the national working committee of the ruling party and the President-elect , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to review the National Assembly leadership zoning arrangement to include North Central in order to give each section of the county a sense of belonging.

The Coalitoon also, ceded the position of deputy senate president to the North Central, while retaining the speakership position in the NorthWest.

“This is done in the spirit of equity, fairness, inclusiveness, justice, peace, solidarity, stability, and unity,” the coalition declared yesterday in Kaduna.

Abubakar Ali Bagwai, Coordinator, North West, of the coalition, who spoke on its behalf, said there should be no favourism and marginalisation in the choice of leadership of the National Assembly.

“We, the Coalition of APC Geopolitical Zones Support Groups, North West zone, in the spirit of fairness, equity, justice, inclusiveness and national unity, hereby call on the APC national working committee and the President-elect ,Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to review the National Assembly leadership zoning arrangement to include North Central, so as to give each section of the county a sense of belonging.

“There shouldn’t be favourism or preference to any section of the country. And no region should be marginalised, excluded, or sidelined.

“We are aware that our zone, the North West, has been giving two leadership positions speaker and deputy senate president) by the APC National Assembly zoning arrangement, while the North Central was given none.

”This has created an image of favourism towards the North West and marginalisation against North Central.”