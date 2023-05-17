NASS Leadership: Orisun Igbomina canvasses support for North Central

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

A renowned socio-cultural organization in Kwara state, Orisun Igbomina has advocated better positioning for North Central states in the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the region did not only give the All Progressives Congress (APC) overwhelming support in the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections but also had the highest number of Governors who are genuinely loyal to the President-elect.

According to a press statement signed by the President General of Orisun Igbomina, Chief Gbenga Awoyale made available to Vanguard in Ilorin, the group noted with great concern, that the North Central geopolitical zone has always been lowly placed in the scheme of national affairs by successive governments while calling on stakeholders from the zone to unite and forge a common front of placing North Central in its rightful position.

The group particularly called on the APC leadership to cede the Speakership position to North Central, emphasizing that the only time the zone was opportune to lead the National Assembly, was through a serious political struggle against the interest of the ruling Party, which reoccurrence may not be palatable.

Awoyale said “As the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly and election of the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives draws nearer, we deem it expedient to make our voice heard and stand to be counted among the advocates of political repositioning of the North Central geopolitical zone, which has remained one of the most disadvantaged zones politically in Nigeria, since the return of democracy.

“As charity begins at home, we want to congratulate our dear Governor – the leader who sees the future and continues to engineer its betterment by empowering the young people who are the owner of tomorrow by preparing them to take the lead. His visionary and impactful leadership of the State saw him delivering all NASS seats for APC, a reality that further testifies to the commitment of the North Central to the party’s success.

“It is on the premise of the North Central’s outstanding contribution to the party’s victory that we are urging the APC leadership to, this time around, halt the ‘use and dump’ political attire usually exhibited against the North Central by successive government, as the prevailing political scheming at the national level is suggesting.

“We make particular reference to the proposed zoning of the NASS leadership, which is not favourable to North Central. We urge the party to avoid the ugly political scenarios that produced the first Senate President from North Central by being fair to all, especially our geopolitical zone, by ceding the House of Representatives Speakership to the North Central.

“Aside from speakership of NASS, we also urge the President-elect and the leadership of the APC, to reward the unwavering loyalty of North Central and Kwara state in particular, by appointing its people into strategic leadership positions, as we are confident Kwara state and North Central have competent and credible individuals that can drive the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President-elect”, the statement added.