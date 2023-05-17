NASS: Consider Ebonyi members-elect for Deputy Speaker, Group urges APC

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Network of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria have called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC to consider Ebonyi members’ elect for the seat of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The group in a statement read at a press briefing in Abuja, urged the APC to allow leaders and stakeholders of the party as well as the members-elect to decide who is best qualified to represent the zone in that capacity.

This was as the group urged the APC to dissociate themselves from endorsing Honourable Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Speaker adding that zoning the seat to the Ebonyi State members’ elect will be a reward for hardwork and party loyalty.

The statement was jointly signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade Victor Kalu, Comrade Eleojo Emeh, National Secretary, Alhaji Sadiq Bulama, National Publicity Secretary, Mrs Mariam Usman, Organizing Secretary,Lady Amarachi Obi, South East Coordinator, Prince Kolawole Lawal, Member, Mr Monday Mathew, Member, Princess Blessing Godspower Member, Sylevr Abang, Member.

The statement read partly: “We are concerned over the decision of the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to anoint and tag the name of Hon Benjamin Kalu for the Deputy Speaker position of the 10th National Assembly zoned to the Southeast.

“We commend the party for zoning the Deputy Speaker position to the Southeast, it should be micro zoned to Ebonyi State based on their immense contribution to the development of All Progressives Congress, APC in the Southeast.

“We call on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC to allow the leaders, stakeholders of the party as well as the members-elect to decide who is best qualified to represent the zone in that capacity. If they must be fair, they should consider Ebonyi State members’ elect, for the position as a reward for hard work and party loyalty.”

The group further appealed to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC leadership “to retract their position in this regard as we have very reputable, competent, experienced members elect from Ebonyi State whose sterling profile, leadership and legislative experience(s) is qualified enough to occupy the Deputy Speakership position of the 10th National Assembly. They have the right credentials with their bipartisan approach to deputize the Speaker.”