NASS: Coalition insists on members-elect choosing Senate President, Speaker

National Assembly

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS battle for who becomes the Senate President and the House of Representatives Speaker continues, a Coalition of Civil Societies have frowned against zoning, saying free, fair and credible elections must be held for members-elect to choose their leaders.

The coalition, while advising all members-elect to eschew issues bothering ethno-religious considerations, advised them to only choose candidates (Senate Presidency and Speaker of the House of Representatives) who are found worthy in character, competence and capacity.

The coalition under the aegis of Center for Grassroots Development and Crime Prevention, GDCP, led by its Convener, Prof. Dosu Malomo, made the call at a media interactive session, during the week, in Abuja.

He said: “The 10th Assembly Leadership Elections are crucial for the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria. They are also an opportunity for honorable members to elect their representatives who will make laws and oversee the executive branch of government. Therefore, it is imperative that these elections are independent and are conducted in a free, fair and credible manner, in accordance with the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“Let me reiterate here that Nigeria is yet in another trying time. Tensions are rising and heating up the polity, transitional general elections such as the recently concluded general elections usually pose new challenges that a country and its leaders are compelled to deal with. It is therefore pertinent to give the Nigerian people an assurance that this democratic dispensation has not been hijacked by a selected few.

“Although it is natural for people to have their own expectations in a particular election, however, that should not be a reason to take away our sense of maturity, reasoning and judgment to think of what is right or wrong, especially at a larger perspective where the democratic rights of Nigerians are at stake.”

He, however, urged the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to run an all-inclusive government, as part of efforts to promote national unity.

On her part, the Executive Director, DiGiCiviC, Mojirayo Ogunlana, said: “The Constitution of the country and at every point in time, the rule of law must always be superior to any other law. And one of those things that I find very interesting is section 43 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, where it says that the composition of the Federation, the governments of the federal agencies, and every institution shall take into cognizance the federal character of the nation.

“So, the Federal Character of the nation means that whatever institution we have in place, whether it’s the National Assembly, whether it’s the State Assembly, they must put into cognizance, the federal character that we have as a people so we know that Nigeria is not a combination of a particular race or a particular ethnicity. We must ensure that we do not turn our government or democracy to a democracy of a few.”

Also, the Deputy Director, Grassroot Engagement and Orientation North Central at the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mohammed Sani Yahaya, advised the ruling party to, “Consider competency. Secondly, you should have past experience. If somebody is competent, he or she should be experienced. Thirdly, he or she should be of good character. And the last one on the list, which is after having character and competence, that person should have capacity.”