Nasarawa: Unhappy elements sabotaging work at Buhari int’l market, says land owner

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a recent news development, Sani Zangina, a popular land owner in Karu Local Government of Nasarawa state, has denied allegations that he is hired to trouble orange dealers in the Mararaba area.

Instead, he accused unhappy elements who by their actions are sabotaging development work at Muhammadu Buhari International Market of spreading lies against him.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Karu Local Government, Mr. Zangina said, “I am not hired to trouble orange dealers in Mararaba area. I have no interest in such activities.

“These allegations are baseless and without merit. I have always been a supporter of development in Nasarawa state and have contributed to its growth in various ways

“Those who are making these allegations against me are unhappy elements who are trying to sabotage the development work at Muhammadu Buhari International Market.”

He went on to explain that he was committed to making the development work in the market a success, saying that the market had the potential to create jobs and boost the local economy, and he was determined to see it succeed.

Mr. Zangina also expressed his hope that the court would grant his prayer for an order stopping the unloading of goods on his land at Orange Market, but not at the international market.

He said that he had taken this step to protect his property rights, and he hoped that the court would rule in his favor.

“I have invested a lot of money in my land at the Orange Market, and I have the right to protect my property.

“I have asked the court to grant me an order stopping the unloading of goods on my land, and I am hopeful that the court will rule in my favor.

“I am committed to protecting my property rights, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that my rights are respected,” Mr. Zangina said