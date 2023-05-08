Nasarawa sets up sexual assault referral centre, records 50 cases in 4 months

By David Odama

LAFIA —The Nasarawa State Government Monday inaugurated a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Lafia.

This is even as 50 sexual assault cases were recorded and offenders arrested between January and April 2023 where the offenders are facing prosecution in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the centre, the state governor Abdullahi Sule said the centre was established to address cases of gender-based violence in the state.

Governor Sule who was represented by the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development,. Hajiya Aisha Rufai-Ibrahim explained that the centre was established to demonstrate the state government’s commitment to protecting the rights of women and children

“The state government through the ministry has a situation room that monitors cases of gender-based violence to ensure that the perpetrators are prosecuted to serve as a deterrent”.

Also speaking at the inauguration of the centre, the wife of the governor, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule said the centre when fully operational would give hope to victims of sexual violence, treat and give them the needed support to get justice.

The wife of the governor added that provision of healthcare services was one of the topmost priorities of the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led administration.

She gave an assurance that the state government would continue to pay serious attention to issues of gender based violence in the state stating that in the last four years and would do everything possible to tackle the menace.

She said that records have shown that family members and neighbours were the perpetrators of most of the cases of sexual abuse in recent time.

The governor’s wife called on parents not to leave their children under the care of anybody no matter how related they are to them without monitoring

The governor’s wife said she would ensure a reduction in the abuse of woman and teenage girls as well as ensure that punishment was meted out to the offenders to serve as a deterrent to others with similar intentions.

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkarim Kana represented by Justina Allu, Director of Public Defender at Gender-Based Violence at the ministry said the establishment of the centre was a welcoming development.

The Justice Commissioner who decried unnecessary interference by community, traditional and religious leaders as well as highly placed persons was an impediment to getting justice for victims.

He appealed to victims and their families to always open up and also appealed to those leaders to desist from interfering with such cases to ensure the smooth administration of justice and punishment of offenders.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Dr Hassan Ikrama expressed gratitude to the governor, the first lady and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for establishing the centre at the facility.

The CMD said the medical facility has been handling a lot of sexually related cases in recent years and expressed worry about the increase of assault against women and girl-child in the state.

He assured that the facility would deploy qualified and sufficient personnel to work at the centre for optimal performance.