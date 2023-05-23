Nasarawa NNPP senatorial candidate escapes assassination as gunmen invade residence

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP in Nasarawa West senatorial district, Dr Wakili Kabir-Muhammad, has escaped an assassination attempt by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded his residence at the Government Reserved Area in Keffi Local Government Area of the state during the weekend.

Kabir-Muhammad had filed a petition before the Election Petition Tribunal challenging the declaration of Ahmed Wadada of the Social Democratic Party, as the winner of the Nasarawa West Senatorial Zone election by the Independent National Election Commission.

While addressing journalists on the incident in Lafia on Monday, the NNPP candidate said the incident had a political undertone, adding that he had reported the matter to the Police Area Command in Keffi LGA.

He said, “I want to describe what transpired in this regard as having two fundamental issues; one is political, while the other might not be told now, which is best known to me. Of course, we are suspecting some people from our business and political circles.

“Obviously, I narrowly escaped death yesterday because the unknown gunmen came in full force, as I was told by my family, whom they met during their operations, and threatened to kill if they failed to disclose my whereabouts.

“I was also told that four of the hoodlums that broke into my accommodation were in possession of three AK rifles and a pistol. Their intention was towards me because they kept on asking about my whereabouts, but they were told I left for a meeting with my wife and they couldn’t do anything but put all of my family at gunpoint.

“Most of these troubles emanated from political jingoism, and we are going to investigate this issue thoroughly, through the constituted authorities.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the police command had yet to receive official information on the incident.