Nasal spray that treats Erectile Dysfunction in  5 minutes due in 2025

Health experts say they are developing a nasal spray Viagra that could be available as early as 2025. The nasal spray could treat erectile dysfunction up to 10 times faster than Viagra.

While Viagra was revolutionary when it hit shelves in the 1990s, but experts say it takes up to an hour to act, potentially ruining a spur-of-the-moment sexual encounter. The new experimental nasal spray treatment named Spontan, triggered an erection in as little as five minutes in early trials and could be available in the next two years.

Lee Rodne, who heads up the Australian company developing the spray, suggested it could be the most significant advancement in helping men keep an erection since Viagra emerged.

Millions of men in Nigeria suffer from erectile dysfunction, or the inability to get or maintain an erection during sexual activity. When a man gets an erection, the smooth muscles around the penis relax, allowing blood to flow into the region. In those with erectile dysfunction, this system may be disrupted by heart disease or emotional issues such as stress and anxiety limiting blood flow to the penis.

When aroused, the increase in blood flow allows a man to have a stronger erection. The drug must be taken orally and takes 30 minutes to an hour to kick in because it is absorbed by the digestive system.

But doctors at Brisbane-based bio company LTR Pharma are now working on the spray drug that will use vardenafil, sold under the brand name Levitra. It is different from Viagra, which uses the drug sildenafil.

The treatment works faster than standard Viagra because it is absorbed directly into the bloodstream via the nose. Early proof-of-concept studies in California showed the treatment acted within five to 15 minutes. It is now moving into larger trials in Australia, which will start recruiting men in the second half of this year.

These trials are expected to start reporting results in the first half of next year. If successful, the company says it will apply to the Food and Drug Administration for approval of its drug. This is expected by 2025.

Lee Rodne, the executive chairman of LTR Pharma, said: “Our nasal delivery bypasses the digestive system so it really goes straight into the bloodstream and had an effect in five to 15 minutes.

“We expect it to be a lot more effective than oral tablets so that it works consistently and in a quicker and faster amount of time, so men don’t have to plan ahead and they don’t have variable results. We have very high confidence in the drug. This product has already had a small proof-of-concept clinical study in California that showed a fast-acting rapid onset effect.”

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a very common clinical problem and can contribute to relationship breakdowns and mental health issues. It’s estimated the condition will affect around 40 percent of men, with the prevalence increasing with age.

Viagra works by relaxing the muscle cells in blood vessels supplying the penis, allowing more blood to flow into it. The drug also thins the blood making it flow more easily.

The drug, which has been manufactured by Pfizer since it first hit the market in 1998, was initially for older men dealing with erectile dysfunction.

While the drug has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and deemed okay for proper use by regulators, like all drugs, it can be dangerous if misused.

It can cause priapism, where a person has an erection that lasts for hours and causes permanent damage to the penis. It also has a few dangerous interactions with drugs for high cholesterol.