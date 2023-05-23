NAPTIN forge ties with EU,AFD on vocational training for power sector

The Director General of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria(NAPTIN), Mr.Ahmed Nagode, has disclosed that the federal government through NAPTIN, with financing from the AFD and European Union, has embarked on a project to enhance vocational training for the power sector in Nigeria.

This was even as he hinted that consultants have been engaged to assist in reviewing and redeveloping product packages with a view to making Nigeria’s market globally competitive.

Nagode stated this at the NAPTIN Alumni Seminar with the theme ‘’Unlocking Power Sector Potentials Through Continuing Professional Development held in Abuja, recently.

“There are huge opportunities to reshape the power sector into one that is more efficient, sustainable, and resilient. Opportunities to harness emerging technologies, leverage renewable energy sources, and revolutionise the way we generate, transmit, and consume power.

And it is through continuous profess