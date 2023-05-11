Napoli increase Osimhen price tag to €160m

Serie A champions, Napoli have reportedly increased their asking price for striker, Victor Osimhen after he inspired the club’s first scudetto in 33 years.

According to Italian outfit, Il Matino, Azzurri have stepped up the asking price of the Nigerian forward from €150 to €160 in view of a feisty scramble for the 24-year-old striker this summer.

Bayern Munich, PSG, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are among top-tier clubs interested in securing the services of Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Despite Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentii insisting the club would not sell Osimhen this summer, it is understood that the Serie A side will do business if they receive a compelling offer for the Serie A topscorer.

Osimhen has scored 28 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.