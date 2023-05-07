Nami, Fowler to launch book on taxation

Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami and the erstwhile chairman, Babatunde Fowler are expected present to the general public a book on taxation, titled “Understanding Nigerian Taxation”.

This book serves as an updated resource that offers clear explanations of Nigerian tax laws and aims to bridge the learning gap that results from inadequate engagement experienced by readers of tax laws.

The author of the book, Angela Nnamani explained that the book is a valuable guide for students of Accounting, Taxation, and related fields of study in Nigerian Universities or Polytechnics, as well as those preparing for professional examinations.

She added that the book is a valuable resource for lecturers, tax practitioners, policymakers, and anyone seeking knowledge of Nigerian tax laws.

The public book presentation will have the 15th President and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Chief Adesina Adedayo as one of its guests of honour.

The Managing Consultant, Pedabo Professional Services, Albert Folorunsho will be the book reviewer for the event.

In addition, the event will feature His Royal Majesty, the Anukaenyi 1 of Mbulu – Owo, Nkanu East, LGA, Enugu State, Igwe Godwin Arum Okeke as a special guest.

Angela is an Assistant Director Tax in the Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), a federal government agency that is charged with the responsibility of assessing, collecting, accounting and enforcing taxes due to the Government or any of its agencies.

She is a highly skilled and accomplished professional with a wealth of knowledge, skills, and experience in delivering value and quality service through teamwork and innovation. She is a self-motivated, confident, and committed individual with excellent communication skills and a friendly and professional image.

Angela is currently pursuing a PhD program at Babcock Business School in Ilishon-Remo, Ogun State. She holds a Master’s degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos. In addition, she has an MBA in Accounting from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and a B.Sc. in Accountancy (Second Class Hons. Upper Division) from Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

She’s a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and also a Certified Information System Auditor (CISA) from the Information Systems Audit Control Association (ISACA).

The event promises to provide insight into Nigerian taxation and its laws, regulations, and implications for individuals and businesses, and allow attendees the opportunity to purchase copies of the book, network with industry experts, and ask questions related to Nigerian taxation.