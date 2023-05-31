Naira drops 0.04% at Investors, Exporters window

The Naira depreciated at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday, exchanging at N464.67 to the dollar.

The local currency showed a 0.04 per cent decrease when compared with the N464.50 to the dollar, it traded on Tuesday.



The open indicative rate closed at N464.10 to the dollar on Wednesday.



An exchange rate of N467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within Wednesday’s trading before it settled at N464.67.



The Naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the days trading.



A total of 163.74 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.