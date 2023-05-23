Naira depreciates further, exchanges N464.42 to dollar

The Naira on Tuesday depreciated at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N464.42 to the dollar, a 0.20 per cent decrease against N463.50 traded on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N464.10 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N632 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N464.42.

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 215.91 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window. (NAN)