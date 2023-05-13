NAHCON, Airlines agree fare for Hajj

Hajj

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Zikrullah Hassan, has revealed the four local airlines to airlift Nigerian pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj exercise have agreed on hajj fare to be increased.

The airlines – Air Peace, Azman, Max Air and Aero Contractors – based the request on the crisis in Sudan, which would require a longer travel time to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Hassan said, “Our local airlines after several negotiations accepted the sum of $250 to the increase in the cost of air tickets for this year’s operation. We are still looking for all avenues to resolve the attendant consequence of this money. We are still paying earnestly for a quick and peace resolution to the conflict in Sudan so that the airspace could be open and there will be a stop to the mindless killing of the people of Sudan.”

details shortly..