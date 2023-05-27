NAFDAC sensitises packaged water factories owners in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Saturday, held a one-day senstitasation workshop at the college of nursing sciences Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

According to the state coordinator, Sulaiman Muyideen, the programme is geared towards enlightening packaged water factories owners in Kebbi state on personal hygiene, need for registration and to protect unsuspecting consumers from drinking harmful water assumed to be clean and well treated.

He observed that most owners of water factories have other businesses, therefore do not always monitor the water production in theirs factories, even as most of their production managers are either not educated or lack the scientific knowledge, and therefore not acquainted with procedures of packaged water production.

The state chief added that the agency decided to bring them close to educate them as a regulatory bodies, as they noticed issues of personal hygiene, improper water filtration due to weak filters and UV light which is critical to safe water production in any water factory.

He said often times owners get admonished to change their water filters at regular intervals and to maintain a clean production by dressing well and keep the area clean to avoid contact with harmful bacteria.

Speaking further, Muyideen said that owners must ensure clean water source because no amount of filtering will make the water safe for drinking if the source is bad.

“Those who refused to register or agree to change filters will pay administrative charges and as well risk temporary closure till they meet the requirements of the agency.

“Over 1.5m was spent to organize the senstitasation workshop, therefore the agency cannot afford to hold it at intervals but will remain annually,” he said.

He urged the participants to throughly read the handouts since they are straight and concise as well as beneficial to factories owners in the state.